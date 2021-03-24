MP: Tiger found dead in core area of Pench Reserve

A tiger has been found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve's Gumtra core area in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The carcass was spotted on March 22 by officials during patrolling, he said.

''Prima facie, the carcass is about 4-5 days old.

Nails, hair, skin, and teeth of the tiger were found to be intact and no suspicious thing was found within a one-km radius of the spot from where the carcass was found,'' said Pench Tiger Reserve's Field Director Vikram Singh Parihar.

Postmortem report is awaited, he said, when asked about the possible cause behind the death of the tiger.

