Whether it's a sprawling apartment or a plush studio flat, transformable furniture is fast becoming the de facto interior scheme for residential and commercial spaces. They can serve a variety of purposes or simply move out of the way when not in use resulting in fluid living and working.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:54 IST
Transform your living space every day with furniture fittings from Hafele
Transformable Bed Fittings. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whether it's a sprawling apartment or a plush studio flat, transformable furniture is fast becoming the de facto interior scheme for residential and commercial spaces. They can serve a variety of purposes or simply move out of the way when not in use resulting in fluid living and working. With furniture like these, the appearance and vibe of a room can change almost immediately. Hafele brings to you an assortment of transformable furniture fittings under its new range that virtually multiply the space available.

Space2 as we call it is a futuristic range that includes state-of-the-art bed fittings, kitchen countertop fittings and table fittings. These fittings integrate effortlessly within your interiors and astutely utilize the space available. The Bed Fittings falling under the Space2Range hold the potential of perfectly transforming an interior space into various settings, for e.g. in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fitting can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind. The fittings can also be used to achieve multiple functionalities - where the bed can be converted into a sofa or a cabinet unit by day or the space beneath the bed can be used for additional storage.

The Space2Range includes four transformable bed fittings ideal for your homes: Orbit, the fold and swivel bed fitting by Hafele functions as a comfortable bed by night and discreet transitions into an open/shuttered cabinet to store precious artefacts with numerous open shelves as well as the possibility of having a television perched close-by for entertainment. It's the best of both worlds.

The Supernova Hideaway Bed Fitting inconspicuously folds into a cabinet when not in use. The push-to-open feature ensures ease of access as well as provides the bed fitting with a contemporary handle-less look. Gravity, with its sleek build, ensures not only optimal utilization of space available but also provides uninterrupted access to the free storage space under the mattress. With this bed fitting, one can enjoy a hands-free opening, all you need to do is kick the pedal below the footboard and the mattress lifts itself up automatically.

And lastly, with Hafele's innovative vertical hide-away sofa cum bed system: Aladino, one can use the same room for sleeping at night and for functional use during the day with or blissfully watch the living room double up as a guest bedroom. For more details, please visit: Hafele India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

