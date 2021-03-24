Left Menu

Sweden to end travel ban for people travelling from Norway and Denmark on March 31

Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The Swedish government will March 31 end the travel ban for people travelling from Norway and Denmark to Sweden as the measure is no longer necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

All people traveling to Sweden will still need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

"This means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other," Mikael Damberg, Minister of the Interior, told a news conference.

