Left Menu

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic antipsychotic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:21 IST
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic antipsychotic drug

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic phenothiazine antipsychotic Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets.

The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets USP, in the strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Thorazine tablets in the same strengths, it added.

The company has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for these tablets therefore, with this approval, it is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing, Glenmark said.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2021, Thorazine tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg market (including brand and all available therapeutic equivalents) achieved annual sales of approximately USD 108.6 million, it added.

Thorazine is used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, nausea and vomiting, anxiety before surgery, intraoperative sedation, intractable hiccups among others.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 171 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 41 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA, the filing said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 464.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.29 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata slams BJP for replicating CPI-M's tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India Marxist years ago. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata...

Lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India

The pandemic-induced lockdown and movement curbs marked an inflection point for e-commerce in India, pushing demand to record highs, nudging new buyers as well as sellers onto digital platforms, and holding out the promise of lasting growth...

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

India is still not out of the woods as far as unemployment is concerned after a year when the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 on March 25 last year as pandemic-induced job loss has not tapered off consistently....

Panic to paranoia: One year on, mental health crisis still unfolding across India

One year ago, Indians locked down in their homes as COVID-19 tightened its grip over the country. When they emerged months later, tentative and timorous, the world many knew had changed, perhaps forever, leaving them grappling with a spectr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021