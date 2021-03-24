J-K highway shut for second day

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as landslides triggered by incessant rains blocked the arterial road at over a dozen places in the Ramban district, officials said.

Road clearance agencies have pressed their men and machinery and efforts are on to ensure early restoration of the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said.

Advertisement

The highway was closed on Tuesday following a snowfall in the high altitude areas and incessant rains in the plains in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three days. The Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to the Kashmir valley along the highway – also experienced an inch of snowfall on Tuesday morning but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the road stretch.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic (National Highway Ramban), Parul Bhardwaj said landslides and the shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway had blocked the road at 14 places between Nashri and Banihal.

"Road clearance operation is in progress at all the affected places and we are hopeful of clearing the debris at most of the places by this evening," the officer told PTI.

However, he said a massive landslide spread over 600 meters at Mihard poses a major challenge. A truck is also stranded in the middle and efforts are on to pull it out.

He said there has been a slight improvement in the weather this morning but the skies remain overcast.

A spokesperson of the Meteorological department said there will be a significant decrease in the amount of rainfall but the system would prevail over Jammu and Kashmir till this evening.

Besides Michard and Cafetaria Morh, the officials aid the highway is blocked at Chamba Search, Sita Ram passi, Marog, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi fall, Dildo, Panthiyal, Moum Passi, Gangroo, Salaad, Sherbibi, Shabanbass, and Chamalwas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)