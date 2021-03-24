Left Menu

LupinLife partners with Uttarakhand Police to promote hand hygiene at Kumbh Mela

Providing them with LupiSafe is our token of gratitude towards them, Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Anil Kaushal said.On the association, Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2021 Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal said, We appreciate the compassion and support offered by Lupin in keeping police personnel and frontline workers safe during Kumbh Mela.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:42 IST
LupinLife partners with Uttarakhand Police to promote hand hygiene at Kumbh Mela

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said its consumer healthcare business LupinLife has partnered with the Uttarakhand Police to promote hand hygiene at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. During the Kumbh, LupinLife will provide five lakh LupiSafe hand sanitisers to policemen and frontline workers deployed at strategic locations in Haridwar to keep them safe from COVID-19 and other infections, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

''We are delighted to partner with Uttarakhand Police who are working tirelessly to manage this mega event successfully. Providing them with LupiSafe is our token of gratitude towards them,'' Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Anil Kaushal said.

On the association, Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2021 Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal said, ''We appreciate the compassion and support offered by Lupin in keeping police personnel and frontline workers safe during Kumbh Mela''. Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,022.25 per scrip on BSE, up 0.71 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refunds given for 99.95 pc tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 percent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got canceled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.The Supreme Court had last September instruc...

Mamata slams BJP for replicating CPI-M's tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India Marxist years ago. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata...

Lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India

The pandemic-induced lockdown and movement curbs marked an inflection point for e-commerce in India, pushing demand to record highs, nudging new buyers as well as sellers onto digital platforms, and holding out the promise of lasting growth...

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

India is still not out of the woods as far as unemployment is concerned after a year when the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 on March 25 last year as pandemic-induced job loss has not tapered off consistently....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021