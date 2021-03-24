UK shares fall as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe spur recovery worries
Housebuilder Bellway Plc shed 0.4%, after reporting a 4% fall in pre-tax profit for the six months to Jan. 31. Holiday company TUI gained 0.8%, despite saying it would shut 48 retail stores across Britain, adding to the 166 it had already closed there during the pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:54 IST
British shares inched lower on Wednesday as a jump in COVID-19 cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Bellway fell after posting lower half-yearly profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6%, with bank stocks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays Plc , and Lloyds Banking Group falling between 1% and 1.5%.
Oil heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc were also among the biggest laggards. British consumer price inflation fell to 0.4% in February from 0.7% in January, reflecting unusual patterns of clothing discounts, official figures showed, versus forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to edge up to 0.8%.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, dragged down by industrials stocks. Housebuilder Bellway Plc shed 0.4%, after reporting a 4% fall in pre-tax profit for the six months to Jan. 31.
Holiday company TUI gained 0.8%, despite saying it would shut 48 retail stores across Britain, adding to the 166 it had already closed there during the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- BP Plc
- British
- Europe
- HSBC Holdings
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- FTSE
ALSO READ
British royals silent amid crisis over Meghan's claim of racist remark
Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship
Russia's Sputnik V could be made in Europe for first time after Italy deal signed
Russia's Sputnik V could be made in Europe for first time after Italy deal signed
Miners weigh on European stocks after best day in four months