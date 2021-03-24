Left Menu

Hong Kong shares hit 10-week closing low on policy tightening concerns

Hong Kong stocks marked their lowest close in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential U.S. rate hikes and global policy tightening. Elevated U.S. Treasury yields also dampened risk appetite, sending the Hang Seng index down 2.03% to 27,918.14, its weakest close since Jan. 11.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:11 IST
Hong Kong shares hit 10-week closing low on policy tightening concerns

Hong Kong stocks marked their lowest close in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential U.S. rate hikes and global policy tightening.

Elevated U.S. Treasury yields also dampened risk appetite, sending the Hang Seng index down 2.03% to 27,918.14, its weakest close since Jan. 11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.37% to 10,847.98. With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and as the economy continues to improve, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank to start raising rates as soon as next year.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.76% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12%. "Investors in Hong Kong are following the overnight risk-averse sentiment in Wall Street as Treasury yield continued hiking," said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "The expectation of Fed to start raising rates in the near future also weighed."

Pony Ma, the reticent founder of Tencent Holdings, met with the country's anti-trust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, two people with direct knowledge said, an indication that China's antitrust crackdown could soon target other internet behemoths. Leading losses on the Hang Seng index, IT stocks fell 2.4%. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down 11.75%, was the biggest decliner.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.3% at 3,367.06 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.61%. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.22% weaker, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 2.04% lower.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5251 per U.S. dollar at 0811 GMT, 0.14% weaker than the previous close of 6.516.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Amazon union election, votes cast by some ineligible ex-employees could swing outcome

Although Emily Stones employment at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse ended on Feb. 1, she still received a ballot for her former companys union election in the weeks following her departure and a text asking her to vote no.The union will make a ...

How Delhi govt used home isolation model to contain cases during lockdown

As it augmented beds in dedicated hospitals and kept ready plush hotels and banquet halls to meet needs of serious patients, the Delhi government had introduced a model of home isolation during the COVID-19-induced lockdown which also prove...

TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 bln expansion challenge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSMC shares fell nearly 4 on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a 20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwans economic minister sought to downplay the impac...

Miami Beach bistros bow to spring break curfew after weekend mayhem

David Rivero, manager of Miami Beachs Puerto Sagua restaurant, expects to lose three hours of business a night during spring break due to a curfew imposed after thousands of young people brought unmasked pandemonium to city streets last wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021