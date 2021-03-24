Eleventh Dimension Solutions, a Salesforce & MuleSoft specialist company expanding in India with mass hiring plan to meet the global requirements

March, Bangalore 2021: Eleventh Dimension Solutions (EDS), is a boutique Salesforce & MuleSoft Consulting Company. Launched in May 2018 with headquarters in Houston, Texas, Eleventh Dimension Solutions is a B2B company having its presence in the US and Australia and now expanding in the Indian market. It was launched in India in early 2021 with a core expertise in Salesforce and MuleSoft API/ESB design, implementation, and support of enterprise applications using micro services architecture. There has been a constant demand for people and services in these areas and EDS wishes to fulfil the needs of its customers with highest quality services. Despite the pandemic and economical challenges globally, Eleventh Dimension Solutions is confident of the future and wants to expand and grow in India by hiring experts on a large scale. Their target is to reach 50 headcounts by the end of this year.

Founded by Ms. Casey Romero (CEO), Mr. Paramaguru Devendran (COO) and Mr. Shankar Sree (CSO) with a common vision of making a difference to the world by contributing to the society, community, to the best of their abilities. The founders together have over 45 years of vast experience in the field of technology. Using their deep expertise, the team wants to make a difference to its customers by providing high quality services in resourcing and in the digital transformation of their businesses. It’s a team with people from different lines of expertise which brings various dimensions into their work. Speaking of on the occasion, Mr. Paramaguru Devendran, COO, Head of India and Global - Eleventh Dimension Solutions said, “We launched our company in India in early 2021 with our office in Bangalore where we currently have a small team of 10 people and target to reach a head count of 50 by end of 2021 and 400 by 2025. We are very focused on hiring skilled people who have passion to grow with the company and make a difference to the clients.” He further added,” Due to the pandemic we’re currently operating remotely. But soon we will start operating in full strength from the office. EDS targets to expand and grow with the abundant talent available in India and to make India the Centre of Excellence for their global customers.” Speaking of the occasion Mr. Shankar Sree, CSO (Global) - Eleventh Dimension Solutions said, “We are happy to announce that we have taken another big leap with the launch in India. Our objective is to create a talented pool of resources who can help our already existing customers as well as new customers to provide services from offshore. With the world becoming more remote than ever, EDS wants to be in a position to cater the needs of its customers across the globe” Speaking of on the occasion, Ms. Casey Romero, CEO (Global) - Eleventh Dimension Solutions said, “We started working two years back with an objective of to add value to our clients and their business in these core areas and we strongly felt the need of having a strong team in India to do this. We are very pleased to have started here and we will take a good trajectory in the coming years.

Advertisement

EDS provides CRM & integration solutions leveraging their MuleSoft and Salesforce teams who have great experience in these technologies across various verticals.

Eleventh Dimension Solutions have worked with many prestigious companies, directly and indirectly such as: • Zovio • Rackspace • Hertz • Truist Financial • CIT Financials • Wesco Aircraft • The Clorox Company • Bank of America • Salesforce • The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society • Pacific Life Insurance • ABC corporation and many more Headed by a woman Co-Founder, Eleventh Dimension Solutions believes in women empowerment and giving upper hand to skilled women who want to get back to mainstream work as well as those who would like to manage both work and home. EDS loves to make a difference in their lives as well as to the world. It already has a good percentage of women in their team and would like to increase and strengthen the team.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)