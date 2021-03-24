Left Menu

Intel investment plans hand Ireland major jobs boost

Intel has historically been a minor player in that area. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the announcement was very welcome news as the government seeks to get people back to work and rebuild the economy from the COVID-19 crisis.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:23 IST
Intel investment plans hand Ireland major jobs boost
Representative image

Plans by Intel Corp to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity will add 1,600 jobs at its Irish plant, one of the largest ever single job announcements by a multinational company in Ireland. New Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger announced a major investment plan on Tuesday, seeking to tilt a technological balance of power back to the United States and Europe.

A $7 billion investment in Ireland and Europe will more than double its available manufacturing space there, Intel's Irish general manager Eamonn Sinnott said. It currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland, mostly at its Leixlip campus located about 20km from central Dublin, making up half of its European workforce. Sinnott said there will also be additional opportunities for investment in Europe as part of global plans to embrace the "foundry" business, where chip manufacturers open factories to outside customers. Intel has historically been a minor player in that area.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the announcement was very welcome news as the government seeks to get people back to work and rebuild the economy from the COVID-19 crisis. Ireland has been under a strict lockdown since late December, which is set to be only gradually unwound over the coming months. The unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits, stood at 24.8% last month.

The large multinational sector has shielded the economy from the worst of the crisis and now directly accounts for one in eight jobs across the economy after foreign owned firms added more jobs than they cut in 2020. Digital payments giant Stripe announced 1,000 new jobs at Irish operation last week, while cloud software provider Workday added 400 more jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Amazon union election, votes cast by some ineligible ex-employees could swing outcome

Although Emily Stones employment at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse ended on Feb. 1, she still received a ballot for her former companys union election in the weeks following her departure and a text asking her to vote no.The union will make a ...

How Delhi govt used home isolation model to contain cases during lockdown

As it augmented beds in dedicated hospitals and kept ready plush hotels and banquet halls to meet needs of serious patients, the Delhi government had introduced a model of home isolation during the COVID-19-induced lockdown which also prove...

TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 bln expansion challenge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSMC shares fell nearly 4 on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a 20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwans economic minister sought to downplay the impac...

Miami Beach bistros bow to spring break curfew after weekend mayhem

David Rivero, manager of Miami Beachs Puerto Sagua restaurant, expects to lose three hours of business a night during spring break due to a curfew imposed after thousands of young people brought unmasked pandemonium to city streets last wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021