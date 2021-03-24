Flipkart app adds support for two additional Indian languages

India's leading digital commerce platform Flipkart has added support for Bengali and Odia, two of the most widely spoken languages in the country, to make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible for local users.

With the addition of two new languages, Flipkart now offers an e-commerce experience in a total of 7 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Odia.

"As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to bringing the next 200 million customers online by bringing state-of-the-art technological solutions to democratize e-commerce in India. With Bengali and Odia, we are further doubling down on our efforts and making deep investments in technology to bring a natural language experience to millions of our customers across the country," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

Flipkart said it is utilising a judicious mix of translation and transliteration of over 5.4 million words to bring the Bengali and Odia experience to the app and reduce the language barrier for millions of users.

Citing industry reports, Flipkart said that Indian language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India's internet user base by 2021. This growing base of language users, primarily from smaller towns, makes it extremely important to enable e-commerce in regional languages to offer a more personalised experience.