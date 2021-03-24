Left Menu

25 agri-tech startups shortlisted as semi-finalists of Cisco Agri Challenge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:49 IST
IT firm Cisco India on Wednesday said 25 agri-tech startups have been selected as semi-finalists in the 'Cisco Agri Challenge' hosted in partnership with the government.

The startups were selected from 844 entries received in the challenge. About 25 contestants shortlisted as semi-finalists will start the user-testing of their solutions on the ground beginning April, the company said in a statement.

Cisco Agri Challenge is an initiative aimed at mobilising agri-tech startups to innovate solutions that have the potential to positively impact at least 10 million lives.

With a prize purse of Rs 2 crores, the company said the challenge supports participants in developing, testing, and scaling solutions that help alleviate the issues of low income and diminishing profitability, farmers are facing, it said.

The top 100 selected startups went through a pitch round before an eminent panel comprising Mark Kahn (Co-founder, Omnivore) and Ashok Dalwai (CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority) and others.

According to Cisco India and SAARC Managing Director (Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements) Harish Krishnan, ''The startups selected promise to bring much required innovation and solutions that can increase productivity and profitability of the agriculture sector.'' The company looks forward to partnering with these startups to bring the benefits of digitisation to the farming sector, he added.

The conceptualisation and management of the Cisco-Agri Challenge has been undertaken by The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

