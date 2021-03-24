Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite

The dollar index rose to a four-month top of 92.608 in early London trade, its highest since Nov. 23. The gauge "looks determined to test the top end of a new, higher 91-93 range we think will form in coming weeks," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note, adding that extended lockdowns in Europe have sapped confidence in an economic rebound.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:51 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite
Representative image Image Credit: business24-7.ae

The dollar hit a four-month high on Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes, and escalating tensions between the West and China sapped risk appetite. The dollar index rose to a four-month top of 92.608 in early London trade, its highest since Nov. 23.

The gauge "looks determined to test the top end of a new, higher 91-93 range we think will form in coming weeks," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note, adding that extended lockdowns in Europe have sapped confidence in an economic rebound. "Meanwhile, the U.S. will have an impressive rebound in coming months amid a strong vaccine roll-out, stimulus payments, and economic reopenings," they said.

The index that measures the greenback's strength against a basket of peer currencies is up nearly 3% year-to-date, confounding widely held expectations among analysts for a decline. Strategists at BCA Research said they believe the U.S. dollar is experiencing a "countertrend rally within a bear market."

"Over the near-term, the dollar benefits from two supports. First, the U.S. growth will outperform thanks to generous fiscal policy and the country's lead in vaccinations. Second, the NASDAQ and other highflying global equities have been correcting since February, creating some risk-off undertones that help the countercyclical greenback." "However, real interest rate differentials will ultimately determine the currency's cyclical outlook. The Fed's commitment to maintaining an accommodative policy will cap upside to US real rates at the short-end of the curve. This will prevent a sharp appreciation in the dollar.

The euro hit a four-month low of $1.1812 after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home during the Easter holiday. Worries over the pace of the pandemic recovery were heightened after a U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine may have included outdated information in its data.

The flight to safety received an additional nudge when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that future tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments. Yellen was testifying to the House Financial Services Committee along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that an expected near-term spike in inflation will be transitory.

That helped tame U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark sinking below 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time in a week, as it continued its retreat from a more than one-year high of 1.7540% touched last week. Both Yellen and Powell are also scheduled to testify to the Senate Banking Panel on Wednesday.

Human rights sanctions on China imposed by the United States, Europe, and Britain, which prompted retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, are adding to market concerns. The safe-haven yen, which gained in Asian trade, weakened 0.1% by the start of trading in London. Australia's dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - weakened further on Wednesday.

The Aussie slipped to as low as $0.7582, a level not seen since Feb. 5. The British pound weakened as far as $1.3675, also the lowest since early February.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 4% to $56,500, off a record high of $61,781.83. Seasonal factors are likely exacerbating currency moves, as some investors lock in profits ahead of the quarter-end and the holidays of Easter and Passover, according to Masafumi Yamamoto, the chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The main scenario for the market, that the global economy is recovering from the pandemic shock, is intact," he said. "We may see more of a correction into the start of April, but after that, I expect a restarting of a risk-on trade," with commodity currencies of advanced economies benefitting most, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile up Brussels at a time when Britain faces an EU threat to block vaccine im...

Taiwan to ration water for 1 million people, tech hub unaffected

Taiwan will from next month ration water for more than one million people in the centre of the island because of a drought but the technology hub of Hsinchu will not be affected, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday. Sub-tropical...

Focus must remain on coastal surveillance: General Rawat

Chennai, Mar 24 PTI The focus of the Coast Guard must remain on the primary task of coastal surveillance and under no circumstances should the force be diverted from that task, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.Sy...

Prime Minister Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count in Israeli elections

The future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm of Israeli politics looked uncertain on Wednesday after nearly 90 per cent of votes counted, raising the possibility of a continued political impasse and even an unprecedented fift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021