Left Menu

Privatising two PSBs: Ind-Ra warns of rating impact if govt cedes control

Privatisation of two public sector banks can impact their ratings as the government support to the two entities will disappear, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.The rating agency said the budget proposal to privatise the as yet unidentified PSBs could lead to material negative migration of the long-term issuer ratings mapped to senior instruments such as infrastructure bonds and the ratings on Tier 2 instruments of the identified banks.The impact will be more if the government chooses to privatise the weaker banks, which are yet to be consolidated, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:52 IST
Privatising two PSBs: Ind-Ra warns of rating impact if govt cedes control

Privatisation of two public sector banks can impact their ratings as the government support to the two entities will disappear, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.

The rating agency said the budget proposal to privatise the as yet unidentified PSBs “could lead to material negative migration of the long-term issuer ratings (mapped to senior instruments such as infrastructure bonds) and the ratings on Tier 2 instruments of the identified banks”.

The impact will be more if the government chooses to privatise the weaker banks, which are yet to be consolidated, it added. Factoring in timely intervention from the government and minimal probability of default, the agency said it has a rating floor of 'IND AA-' for senior instruments and Tier 2 instruments of banks, which are majority-owned by the government. The agency explained that it establishes a long-term issuer rating and equates the rating on senior issuances like infrastructure bonds and Tier-2 sub-debt to it.

The long-term issuer rating is arrived at a higher support-driven rating, factoring in the extraordinary distress support and the standalone credit profile of the issuer, which may factor in the ordinary ongoing support, it added.

In the case of hybrid instruments like additional tier-1 bonds, the rating is based on the standalone profile that factors in ordinary support from the government for PSBs as terms of these instruments could, under certain circumstances, prevent the support for servicing these instruments, it said. Ind-Ra's rating of AT1 instruments for weaker government banks could be multiple notches below the long-term issuer rating, factoring in the inherent weakness of the institutions along with the discretionary nature of the security, which could impact its ability to service the instrument, the agency said.

The government has ceded majority in only one bank – when it sold 51 per cent in IDBI Bank Limited to Life Insurance Corporation of India, it noted. “Once the banks to be privatised are identified, the agency as per its criteria may place the ratings on a rating watch. Based on clarity on the final contours of transacted, the rating agency would take appropriate rating calls,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile up Brussels at a time when Britain faces an EU threat to block vaccine im...

Taiwan to ration water for 1 million people, tech hub unaffected

Taiwan will from next month ration water for more than one million people in the centre of the island because of a drought but the technology hub of Hsinchu will not be affected, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday. Sub-tropical...

Focus must remain on coastal surveillance: General Rawat

Chennai, Mar 24 PTI The focus of the Coast Guard must remain on the primary task of coastal surveillance and under no circumstances should the force be diverted from that task, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.Sy...

Prime Minister Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count in Israeli elections

The future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm of Israeli politics looked uncertain on Wednesday after nearly 90 per cent of votes counted, raising the possibility of a continued political impasse and even an unprecedented fift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021