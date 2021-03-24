Left Menu

One year of lockdown: Domestic aviation sector on recovery path, hiccups due to pandemic remain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:59 IST
One year of lockdown: Domestic aviation sector on recovery path, hiccups due to pandemic remain

The domestic aviation sector in India has recovered significantly in the last one year since the lockdown was first announced, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create speed breakers such as the recent decisions by many states to reintroduce stringent testing and quarantine requirements for air travellers to curb the new wave of the virus.

However, unlike domestic market, international air travel from India is far from recovery as only special flights are permitted currently from India under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 27 countries.

International passenger traffic in India fell by 90.56 per cent to 18.55 lakh in March-December period of 2020.

On March 22 last year, the Narendra Modi government observed a 'Janta curfew' to curb the spread of the coronavirus. India suspended scheduled international flights from the next day. Two days after that, the country went into a complete lockdown, suspending even the scheduled domestic flights.

The lockdown and pandemic-related travel restrictions badly hit the Indian airlines. Revenues of major Indian scheduled carriers fell from Rs 46,711 crore during April-September 2019 to about Rs 11,810 crore during the same period in 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha last month.

Desperate to survive, all major airlines in India have taken drastic measures in the last one year such as firing workers, cutting salaries and sending employees on leave without pay. The major Indian carriers' full time and contractual employment was 74,887 as on March 31 last year, which fell to 67,906 by September 30, Puri said in the Rajya Sabha.

Indian airlines are currently operating around 70-75 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. India allows domestic carriers to operate maximum 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights currently. This cap is unlikely to go soon as a new wave of the virus is spreading in certain states.

''Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this, we have decided to retain the permissible limit to 80 per cent of schedule,'' Civil Aviation Minister Puri said a few days back on Twitter.

For example, Rajasthan announced on Sunday all passengers coming to the state from March 25 onward will need to bring COVID-negative report from a test done within 72 hours of the journey.

The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, highlighting that six states have reported a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.90 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA estimated in October last year that just 50-60 million air passengers -- 40-50 million domestic and less than 10 million international -- would travel in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, approximately 205 million air passengers -- 140 million domestic and 65 million international -- travelled in India.

The pandemic has also slowed the disinvestment process of Air India.

After its unsuccessful attempt to sell the national carrier in 2018, the government in January last year restarted the divestment process but the pandemic forced it to extend the date for submission of expression of interest (EOI) five times.

The last date of EOI submission was December 14. The government has received multiple EOIs. It is yet to announce the name of qualified bidders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 287 is expected the resolve the cliffhangers of Chapter 286 that fans want to know since the last chapter is out. Read further to know more in detail.Chapter 287 is coming out this weekend. The previ...

U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankaras purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkeys foreign ministry said.It said t...

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile up Brussels at a time when Britain faces an EU threat to block vaccine im...

Taiwan to ration water for 1 million people, tech hub unaffected

Taiwan will from next month ration water for more than one million people in the centre of the island because of a drought but the technology hub of Hsinchu will not be affected, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday. Sub-tropical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021