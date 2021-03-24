Left Menu

BMW drives in 220i Sport priced at Rs 37.9 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:12 IST
BMW drives in 220i Sport priced at Rs 37.9 lakh
Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched a new trim of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India priced at Rs 37.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally-produced at BMW Group's Chennai-based plant, the new 220i Sport petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available at dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

''The addition of the 'Sport' variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

With the growing popularity of petrol models in the premium segment, the new 220i Sport is an irresistible choice for aspiring individuals to enter the world of BMW with style and performance, he added.

The coupe comes with a two-liter petrol engine which churns out an output of 190 hp enabling it to accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds.

The mode also comes with various features like sport seats (for driver and front passenger), ambient light package with illuminated interior trim, panorama sunroof, performance control, and parking assist among others.

