Cadila Healthcare, its US arm reach patent litigation settlement for Revlimid

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said the company along with its arm Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has reached settlement of patent litigation with Celgene Corporation for Revlimid.

''As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgments with the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Zydus Cadila from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement,'' Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. ''The company and its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc have reached an agreement with Celgene Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide),'' the filing said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 434.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.88 per cent from their previous close.

