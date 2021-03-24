Currencies equivalent to Rs 1.13 crore seized from flyer

Currencies equivalent to Rs 1.13 crore seized from flyerPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:51 IST
Foreign currencies amounting to Rs 1.13 crore were recovered from a passenger who was to board a flight to Dubai from here on Wednesday, Customs officials said.
The currencies - USD, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal, and UAE Dirhams - were concealed in savory packets in thebaggage of the passenger at the international airport, they said.
A case was registered and the passenger detained, they said adding that further investigation was in progress.
