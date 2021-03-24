Left Menu

Currencies equivalent to Rs 1.13 crore seized from flyer

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:51 IST
Currencies equivalent to Rs 1.13 crore seized from flyer
Foreign currencies amounting to Rs 1.13 crore were recovered from a passenger who was to board a flight to Dubai from here on Wednesday, Customs officials said.

The currencies - USD, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal, and UAE Dirhams - were concealed in savory packets in thebaggage of the passenger at the international airport, they said.

A case was registered and the passenger detained, they said adding that further investigation was in progress.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

