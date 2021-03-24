Left Menu

Infinity Cars selected as new dealer for Porsche in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:53 IST
Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Wednesday said Infinity Cars will be its new dealer in Mumbai, and set up its new showroom in the Santacruz West suburb of the city.

The change in the dealership comes after Manolito Vujicic joined as the brand head of Porsche India last month in place of Pavan Shetty, who quit the company last July.

Cars Private Ltd is a luxury car dealership group representing a variety of marquee brands across different cities.

Porsche Centre Mumbai marks the official opening of its new showroom in the city with the debut of the Panamera sports saloon.

Following Porsche India's selection of Infinity Cars as the new dealer for the city, a new 418-square metre showroom delivers Porsche standards of customer service before being converted into a digitally-themed 'Destination Porsche' centre over the coming months, the car maker said in a statement.

The launch of Porsche's latest sports saloon comes at a crucial time for its new local investor who has firm commitments to further enhance the customer experience in the new facility before year-end, it said.

''The opening of the new showroom in the capital of Maharashtra is an important part of the organisation's strategic growth plan.

''With the 'Destination Porsche' enhancements ready by the end of the year, we will continue to provide innovative ways to make Porsche even more accessible to customers,'' said Vujicic.

The latest facility offers space to display the brand's model range with up to five cars, said the statement adding that five trained sales consultants are available for individual consultation, including bespoke customisation.

The customers can choose from four different models comprising the rear-wheel drive Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, said the statement.

