Ex-IFS officer Ajay Kumar appointed HPPSC chairman

Shimla, Mar 24 PTI Former IFS officer Ajay Kumar took over as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday. Former managing director of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board HPSEB Jai Prakash Kalta was appointed member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission HPPSC, according to a notification issued by the state government on Monday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:16 IST
Shimla, Mar 24 (PTI) Former IFS officer Ajay Kumar took over as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday. Former managing director of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) Jai Prakash Kalta was appointed member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), according to a notification issued by the state government on Monday. Both Kumar and Kalta were administered the oath of office by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Raj Bhawan. Kumar will remain the chairman of HPPSC for a term of six years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier, the notification said. Born on August 8, 1960, he will serve as the HPPSC chairman till August 7, 2022. PTI DJI MA SRY

