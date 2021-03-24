Zoomcar appoints Uri Levine as chairman of its board

Self-drive car rental services provider Zoomcar on Wednesday said it has appointed Uri Levine as chairman of its board of directors to help the company in its international expansion.

Levine, who co-founded the now-Google acquired driving and traffic app Waze, is co-founder, chairman and board member of several other start-ups, including FeeX, FairFly, Seetree and Refundit, according to a statement.

''We're thrilled to welcome Uri Levine to the board as chairman. He is a widely regarded mobility guru with a deep focus on driving product side disruption and implementing dynamic user growth strategies.

''His appointment will help us with international expansion and to further disrupt the market with ZMS (Zoomcar Mobility Stack technology), our one-stop shop mobility offering for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), operators and insurance companies,'' said Zoomcar Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Greg Moran.

The entire Zoomcar team looks forward to leaning on his experience, as the platform fundamentally transforms the paradigm of personal mobility across the globe, he added.

Levine is a passionate serial entrepreneur and disruptor with significant domain experience within mobility.

He co-founded Waze, the world's largest community-based driving traffic and navigation app, with more than 250 million drivers around the globe, which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for more than USD 1.1 billion, as per the statement.

He was also the first board member and an investor in Moovit, the 'Waze of public transportation'. Moovit, which is used by more than 750 million individuals worldwide, was acquired by Intel for USD 0.9 billion in 2020.

''Greg Moran and his team have developed a world-class MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) software platform that has the potential to dominate global car sharing. I am thrilled to be joining Zoomcar at this important time,'' said Levine.

