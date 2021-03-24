Ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, traffic to resume soon- GAC

A giant container ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic is expected to resume soon, port agent GAC said on Wednesday, citing the Suez Canal Authority.

The Ever Given container ship was now alongside the canal bank, GAC said on its website. The ship earlier appeared to be stuck diagonally across the width of the canal, blocking other shipping.

