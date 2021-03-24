Left Menu

Swiggy to cover entire vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners in India

The company is also requesting authorities for the prioritisation of delivery partners in the vaccine drive, it added.As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, were prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST
Swiggy to cover entire vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners in India

Food ordering platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it would cover the entire vaccination cost for its fleet of over 2 lakh delivery partners across the country.

This comes close to the heels of the central government's announcement on the next phase of the nationwide vaccination commencing April 1, 2021, for individuals aged 45 and above.

In the first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of Swiggy's delivery partners, aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt-in for the vaccination, Swiggy said in a statement.

By the end of the programme, Swiggy hopes to encourage 2,00,000 plus delivery partners with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service. The company is also requesting authorities for the prioritisation of delivery partners in the vaccine drive, it added.

''As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we're prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners. We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated,'' Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

This is another step in doing our bit for our partners who are supporting not just themselves and their families but also the society as essential service providers, he added.

In addition to life insurance, medical and accident cover, through the pandemic, the company has been providing loss of pay cover for partners recovering from COVID-19, Swiggy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson promises permanent memorial to lives lost to Covid

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a permanent memorial to all the lives lost to Covid-19 and to commemorate the entire period of pandemic, which began with a first wave this time last year.As the country marked the one-year anniv...

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the fi...

U.S. urges Turkey not to keep Russian S-400 air defense system -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday, urged Ankara not to retain Russias S-400 missile defense system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.Secretary Blink...

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021