Left Menu

GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

The company reported a ninth straight decline in quarterly sales and said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street concerns about its business fundamentals.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:00 IST
GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 15% before the bell on Wednesday, after the videogame retailer said it could cash in on a meteoric rise in share price to fund its e-commerce expansion.

GameStop has surged nearly 900% so far this year and at the peak of the trading frenzy they had touched $483 a piece. The shares were last down at $155 as the company skipped a question and answer session after reporting quarterly results. The company reported a ninth straight decline in quarterly sales and said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street concerns about its business fundamentals. Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

"Our downgrade is not a reflection of our opinion of company management, which remains very high; rather, it appears that the 'real' value of GameStop shares vastly exceeds the 'fundamental' value," Wedbush analysts said in a research note. Billionaire investor and Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is part of GameStop's board, expects to transform the brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box retailers such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc and technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analysts raised their price target by a whopping $160 to $175, much higher than the median price target of $25, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson promises permanent memorial to lives lost to Covid

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a permanent memorial to all the lives lost to Covid-19 and to commemorate the entire period of pandemic, which began with a first wave this time last year.As the country marked the one-year anniv...

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the fi...

U.S. urges Turkey not to keep Russian S-400 air defense system -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday, urged Ankara not to retain Russias S-400 missile defense system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.Secretary Blink...

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021