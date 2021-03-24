Left Menu

Now real-life couples to be featured in Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt Ltd's 'Aapki Kahani, Aapki Zubani'

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya creative head Atul Kumar Sharma is coming up with a new show for his Production House - Whistlehouse Productions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:04 IST
Now real-life couples to be featured in Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt Ltd's 'Aapki Kahani, Aapki Zubani'
Now real-life couples to be featured in Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt Ltd's 'Aapki Kahani, Aapki Zubani'. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Kaal Bhairav Rahasya creative head Atul Kumar Sharma is coming up with a new show for his Production House - Whistlehouse Productions. Atul Kumar Shama is an Indian creative head, content creator, and producer who is associated with popular television shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 1 and 2 for Star Bharat, Vidya for colors.

Recently, he started his own Production House named Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt ltd which is coming up soon with a Hindi Film and a youtube show. YouTube show " Aapki Kahani Aapki Zubani " where the couple will share their love story and Whistlehouse will make a Film on it. Talking about the same, Atul said, I'm very excited about 'Aapki Kahani Aapki Zubani.' It is a very new and unique concept where the movie will be based on real stories. It's an unexplored area and I hope we make it audience-specific, their love and support is all we need, because Pre-wedding videos are old fashioned now, and this new concept is going to make more demand since there will be a proper director, writer, and other crew members working professionally to give the couples a celebrity feel.

Further details about the show are still awaited. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

