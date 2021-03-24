Left Menu

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:04 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiGovt)

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. A spokesman said lower-level lay employees would not be affected by the cuts.

