Manager of ship stuck in Suez working to refloat vessel, no pollution seen

The technical manager of a giant container ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for more than a day said on Wednesday it was working with Egyptian authorities and others to refloat the vessel. "BSM's immediate priorities are to safely refloat the vessel and for marine traffic in the Suez Canal to safely resume."

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The technical manager of a giant container ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for more than a day said on Wednesday it was working with Egyptian authorities and others to refloat the vessel. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is the technical manager of Ever Given, said in a statement that the crew was all safe.

"There have been no reports of injuries, pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding," BSM said. "BSM's immediate priorities are to safely refloat the vessel and for marine traffic in the Suez Canal to safely resume."

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

