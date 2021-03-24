Left Menu

Celewish Media is thrilled to announce the New Song "Lakk Shake" Featuring Tina Ahuja & Anvarul Hasan Annu

Celewish Media, India's 1st celebrity Meet and Greet Platform is ready to produce their new song "Lakk Shake". Celewish management confirmed that this song will be one of its own and something that the audience will be excited to groove on. It will be the blockbuster party anthem of 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:09 IST
Celewish Media is thrilled to announce the New Song "Lakk Shake" Featuring Tina Ahuja & Anvarul Hasan Annu
Tina Ahuja & Anvarul Hasan Annu. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Celewish Media, India's 1st celebrity Meet and Greet Platform is ready to produce their new song "Lakk Shake". Celewish management confirmed that this song will be one of its own and something that the audience will be excited to groove on. It will be the blockbuster party anthem of 2021. Tina Ahuja is the daughter of our Hero No.-1 Govinda who is known to be the "Dance King of Bollywood" and Emerging Actor Anvarul Hasan Annu, who got the limelight from his previous song Naina Ni Billo will be seen together in the song "Lakk Shake." This song will be shot in Chandigarh in Bio-Bubble with all the safety precautions taken for Covid-19 as prescribed by the government.

As per reports shooting for this song will commence on 5th April under the well-known music label. The song will be shot in Chandigarh, for which the set work is already started. This song will be choreographed and directed by Sahil Masih. Tina and Anvarul are extremely hard working and do not want to leave any stone unturned for this song. They both are thrilled about this amazing track. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts record bid

Lewis Hamilton kicks off his bid for a record eighth Formula One championship in Bahrain on Sunday but Red Bull rival Max Verstappen can strike an early blow at the floodlit Sakhir circuit.The 23-year-old Dutch driver was the last winner of...

Rugby-France opt for power game for Scotland decider

France coach Fabien Galthie will ring the changes and turn on the power against Scotland on Friday, when his team will bid for their first Six Nations title since 2010.Galthie is making five changes to the side that beat Wales last weekend,...

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

The British government said on Wednesday it will toughen immigration rules to make it harder for people who arrive by unauthorised routes such as small boats and truck stowaways to be given asylum.Home Secretary Priti Patel said asylum-seek...

Botswana says preliminary probe rules out bacterial infections in latest elephants deaths

Preliminary investigations into a fresh wave of elephant deaths in Botswana have ruled out anthrax and bacterial infections as the cause, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, as this years death toll rose to 39 from the 11 reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021