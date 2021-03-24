Left Menu

A policy is on the anvil for development of seacoast and about 225 projects have been identified under it, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said there are plans to facilitate development of industry at seacoast with the help of private players.We are making a policy - Sagartat Samudri Yojana Seacoast Development Policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:10 IST
Seacoast development policy on anvil; 225 projects identified: Mandaviya

A policy is on the anvil for development of seacoast and about 225 projects have been identified under it, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said there are plans to facilitate development of industry at seacoast with the help of private players.

''We are making a policy - Sagartat Samudri Yojana (Seacoast Development Policy). We have identified about 225 projects for it. We will ensure setting up industries at seacoast while providing ease of doing (business),'' Mandaviya said addressing a national e-conference on Boosting Exports -The Role of Ports & Logistics, organised by industry body CII.

The minister said industry players will be facilitated for this and encouraged to set up industries, industrial parks etc where the government can also take equity.

He said India has a rich history of coastal trade which dates back to Lothal era when trades were done with Gulf countries through Gujarat ports, etc.

Focus is also on industrialisation of India's coastline under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

Land and logistics policy will help boost trade along coasts, he said adding the private sector will be encouraged to set up industries along ports.

''Industrialisation of coastline should happen... mapping of every mile has been done,'' he said, noting that specialised programmes for ports will be made as much reforms are needed.

''Port is not only berth and terminal ... issues like international border safety is linked, rail road connectivity is linked, industrialisation is associated,'' he said highlighting the need to develop entire 100-150 km area in the vicinity of ports.

Mandaviya said port service model is in practice but the present requirement is of the landlord model, and there is a need to fill the gap between USD 500 million exports and USD 300 million imports.

Urging industry players to come forward, he said it is time for Indian industries to bank on the Indian credibility which it showed by supplying quality medicines to 120 countries without compromising on quality.

He said even if the prices are high, the world is looking at Indian goods and export has to increase.

At the same time Mandaviya stressed the need to reduce high logistics cost of 14 per cent and bring it on par with global about 9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

