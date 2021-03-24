Ship in blocked convoy in Suez Canal on move, say source and witness

The first ship from a convoy that had been blocked by a stranded vessel in the Suez Canal is on the move, indicating a resumption of traffic in the waterway, a shipping source and witnesses said on Wednesday.

Port agent GAC said the stranded ship, Ever Given, had been partially refloated and moved alongside the canal bank.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)