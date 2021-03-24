Left Menu

Ship in blocked convoy in Suez Canal on move, say source and witness

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The first ship from a convoy that had been blocked by a stranded vessel in the Suez Canal is on the move, indicating a resumption of traffic in the waterway, a shipping source and witnesses said on Wednesday.

Port agent GAC said the stranded ship, Ever Given, had been partially refloated and moved alongside the canal bank.

