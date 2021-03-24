Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan makes tepid market debut; close with over 6 pc discount

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:12 IST
Anupam Rasayan makes tepid market debut; close with over 6 pc discount
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India made a weak market debut on Wednesday and closed with a decline of over 6 percent, against its issue price of Rs 555.

It listed at Rs 534.70, a discount of 3.65 percent from the issue price on the BSE.

Later as the trade progressed, the stock tumbled 9.70 percent to Rs 501.15 during the day. It finally closed at Rs 525.90, lower by 5.24 percent.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 520, a decline of 6.30 percent from the issue price, and later closed with a decline of 6.57 percent at Rs 518.50.

In traded volume terms, 15.82 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.61 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Its market valuation was at Rs 5,254.92 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Anupam Rasayan India was subscribed 44.06 times earlier this month.

The price range for the Rs 760-crore offer was Rs 553-555 per share.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes specialty chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.

The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 percent of its revenues in 2019-20.

Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company, and UPL Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemens internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of som...

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.WhatsApp said i...

U.N. agrees probe into torture, arrests in Belarus crackdown

The U.N. top human rights body agreed on Wednesday to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about the alleged excessive use of force and torture by authorities in Belarus during their post-election crackdown on protesters. Belar...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts record bid

Lewis Hamilton kicks off his bid for a record eighth Formula One championship in Bahrain on Sunday but Red Bull rival Max Verstappen can strike an early blow at the floodlit Sakhir circuit.The 23-year-old Dutch driver was the last winner of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021