Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six NationsReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:14 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday:
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Swan Rebbadj, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille
Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Bouthier, 23-Teddy Thomas
