FACTBOX - The Suez Canal

Here's are some facts about the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways and a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt. - The 193km (120 miles) Suez Canal is the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:16 IST
FACTBOX - The Suez Canal

Tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through the waterway. Here's are some facts about the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways and a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt.

- The 193km (120 miles) Suez Canal is the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe. - The canal separates the African continent from Asia and provides the shortest maritime route between Europe and the lands lying around the Indian and western Pacific oceans. It is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes.

- The first canal was dug under the reign of Senausret III, Pharaoh of Egypt (1887-1849 BCE) linking the Mediterranean Sea in the north with the Red sea in the south via the river Nile and its branches. - Connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea, a new artificial waterway was planned by French engineer Ferdinand de Lesseps. It took 10 years to complete and opened in November 1869.

- Egypt nationalised the canal in 1956, prompting an invasion by shareholders Britain and France along with Israel. The “Suez Crisis” ended only after Egypt sank 40 ships in the canal and the United States, Soviet Union and United Nations intervened, forcing Britain, France and Israel to withdraw. - The state-owned Suez Canal Authority (SCA) was established in July 1956 and runs the waterway.

- In June 1967 Egypt and other Arab countries fought Israel in what became known as the Six-Day War, with Israeli troops advancing to the east bank of the Suez Canal before a ceasefire was agreed. The canal was badly damaged in fighting and, with opposing forces encamped on either side, remained closed until after the 1973 Yom Kippur War. - Egypt regained full control of the canal after the Yom Kippur War and it was reopened in June 1975.

- In 2015 Egypt extended the Suez Canal, which the SCA has said will increase annual revenue to $13.2 billion by 2023, compared with about $5.6 billion last year. Sources: SCA, Reuters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

