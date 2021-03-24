Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

Left Menu

On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation.

Dinesh Shahra Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/Digpu): On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation which has Green Gold Day (tree plantation/conservation initiative) as its flagship environmental cause, has now launched a 'Jal Shakti' Mission to rejuvenate the Holy Shipra river (also known as the Kshipra) in Madhya Pradesh.

A perennial river flowing through Mandsaur, Ujjain, and Dhar; Shipra has been the lifeline of the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh since time immemorial. However, overexploitation and decimation of groundwater have transformed this mighty river into a seasonal stream that flows only during the monsoon. The Madhya Pradesh Government has taken several steps for revitalizing the Shipra river. Afforestation and community forestry have been promoted to recharge the underwater aquifers. In line with this, DSF is planning to plant trees across the riverfront to complement the Government's endeavours.

"InSanatan Dharma, Shipra is considered as a sacred river with the holy city of Ujjain situated on its East Bank. As someone born in Ujjain, I consider it my moral responsibility to do my bit for rescuing this sacred river and support the Government and other action groups' efforts in this direction."; said Dinesh Shahra. "The revitalization of Shipra will play a pivotal role in promoting agriculture in the Malwa region and also help in mitigating the scarcity of fresh water in the urban areas of the region. After an initial Feasibility Study, DSF will soon commence this 'Jal Shakti Mission' and hope to make a positive difference." : Shahra further added.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The Foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society and help the world to be a better place for everyone. Foundation's decision-making process is informed by comprehensive empirical studies and a high quality of data evaluation. Education, Sustainability and Spirituality are the core causes of the Foundation. DSF team and volunteers across the country are always ready & willing to extend a helping hand to humanitarian causes which demand urgent actions. DSF has participated in various relief work in the country during Natural disasters like flood, drought or the current COVID crisis.

Recently, in 2020, the Foundation was conferred with an Excellence Award for Philanthropic Contributions by The Economic Times (Times of India Group). This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

