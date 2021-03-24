Escorts to increase tractor prices from April

Escorts to increase tractor prices from AprilPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:20 IST
Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of Escorts Ltd, on Wednesday said it will increase tractor prices with effect from next month.
There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inflation, Escorts Ltd said said in a regulatory filing.
The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added.
Various carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and two wheeler major Hero MotoCorp have already announced to hike prices from April.
