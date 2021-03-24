Left Menu

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:33 IST
Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees
Pope Francis Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. A spokesman said lower-level lay employees would not be affected by the cuts. Francis has often insisted that he does not want to fire people.

Cardinals who work at the Vatican and live there or in Rome are believed to get salaries of about 4,000-5,000 euros a month, many in large apartments at well below market rents. Other department heads, mostly clerics, will see their salaries reduced by between 3% and 8%. Programmed pay rises will be suspended until March 2023. The provisions will also apply to senior staff of other papal basilicas besides St. Peter's in the Vatican.

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, the Vatican's top economic official said earlier this month. It expects a deficit of about 50 million euros ($59.77 million) this year. The pandemic has forced the Vatican Museums, a traditional cash cow, to close for much of the last 15 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit Lap distance 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km 57 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Hamilton, one minute 27.264 seconds.2020 ...

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemens internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of som...

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.WhatsApp said i...

U.N. agrees probe into torture, arrests in Belarus crackdown

The U.N. top human rights body agreed on Wednesday to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about the alleged excessive use of force and torture by authorities in Belarus during their post-election crackdown on protesters. Belar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021