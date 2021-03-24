Left Menu

Dream Sports raises USD 400 mn from TCV, D1 Capital, Falcon Edge, existing investors

We have created the Fantasy Sports category in India to drive digital engagement to real-life sporting events and bring fans closer to the sport they love.We are proud to continually contribute to the overall expansion of the Indian sports ecosystem, Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said.A homegrown Indian company founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is located in Mumbai and employs about 600 people.TCV General Partner Gopi Vaddi said, India is home to the worlds largest and most energetic sports fan base with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:36 IST
Dream Sports raises USD 400 mn from TCV, D1 Capital, Falcon Edge, existing investors

Sports technology and gaming firm Dream Sports has raised USD 400 million in a funding round led by private equity firm TCV, D1 Capital Partners and Falcon Edge.

This is first investment of TCV in India, which has invested in global firms like Facebook, Airbnb and Godaddy.

The round also saw participation from existing investors like Tiger Global, ChrysCapital, TPG Growth, Steadview Capital and Footpath Ventures, Dream Sports said in a statement.

Falcon Edge Capital, co-founded by Navroz Udwadia, invested through Alpha Wave, which seeks out best-in-class global growth stage assets, the gaming firm said.

This is the largest investment in the Indian sports tech ecosystem to date, the statement said.

''This is a huge vote of confidence to the Indian start-up ecosystem. We have created the Fantasy Sports category in India to drive digital engagement to real-life sporting events and bring fans closer to the sport they love.

''We are proud to continually contribute to the overall expansion of the Indian sports ecosystem,'' Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said.

A homegrown Indian company founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is located in Mumbai and employs about 600 people.

TCV General Partner Gopi Vaddi said, ''India is home to the world's largest and most energetic sports fan base with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent. Dream Sports is serving this community with a highly innovative product offering.'' Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit Lap distance 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km 57 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Hamilton, one minute 27.264 seconds.2020 ...

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemens internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of som...

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.WhatsApp said i...

U.N. agrees probe into torture, arrests in Belarus crackdown

The U.N. top human rights body agreed on Wednesday to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about the alleged excessive use of force and torture by authorities in Belarus during their post-election crackdown on protesters. Belar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021