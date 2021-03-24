Ashok Leyland to use electric buses for employee transportation

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has decided to move towards sustainable transportation for its employees.

The Chennai-based firm said it will induct the electric buses in a phased manner, sourced from its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd, for transportation purposes.

This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations, it added.

Together, this will help the company further reduce its carbon footprint and move towards sustainable and socially responsible operations, the Hinduja group flagship noted.

“Climate change and emission-free mobility are the need of the hour. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are constantly examining areas where we can move towards carbon-neutrality and promote sustainability,'' Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said in a statement.

With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, this move is now for emission-free transport, he added.

“Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, together have the potential to change the landscape of mobility globally. We, as the leaders, must push the envelope and lead from the front,'' Hinduja noted.

