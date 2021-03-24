India detects 'double mutant' coronavirus variant in Maharashtra state

India detects 'double mutant' coronavirus variant in Maharashtra stateReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:45 IST
India has detected a "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
The new variant was also detected in nine samples in the capital New Delhi, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
