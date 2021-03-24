EIB to host 30-days of dialogue on EU-Africa green transition and investment

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), will be hosting 30-days of dialogue on green transition and green investment between African and European partners. Events and virtual meetings will take place across Africa and Europe, beginning on 24 March and culminating on 23 April, with the High-Level EU-Africa Green Investment Forum being held in Lisbon.

The Green Investment Forum will bring together European and African political leaders, policymakers and business representatives to discuss best-practice, partnership and practical solutions to accelerate sustainable development, green investment and post-pandemic recovery.

"Africa and Europe are committed to accelerating the green transition and delivering sustainable development. Sharing technical, financial and environmental expertise is essential to unlocking new investment that will ensure a better future after the pandemic. Over the next month, the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will bring together experts in Green Talks across Africa and Europe ahead of the EU-Africa Green Investment Forum. Identifying best-practice and successful solutions to shared challenges will enable a stronger recovery and greener future for Africa and Europe," said Augusto Santos Silva, Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

"The European Investment Bank has a unique track record supporting high-impact investment across Europe, Africa and around the world. We are fully committed to strengthening a green recovery from COVID-19. Over the next four weeks the Green Talks across Africa and Europe, and the High-Level EU-Africa Green Investment Forum will foster a mutually beneficial sharing of views and lessons from a successful sustainable investment experience that accelerates future clean energy, climate action and digital projects, creating jobs and improving citizens' lives. The European Investment Bank is pleased to join the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU to bring together African and European partners to boost green growth during challenging times." said Ricardo Mourinho Félix, European Investment Bank Vice-President.

Over the next month, more than 25 virtual and physical conferences – the Green Talks – will be organised across Africa and Europe by Portuguese diplomatic representations, the EIB and other partners. Representatives of African and European Union governments and institutions, the private sector and the academic community, non-governmental associations and civil society will participate in the final event in Lisbon on 23 April.

The European Union-Africa Green Talks will enable local perspectives of public and private-led sustainable development and green investment from across Africa to be shared and strengthen the impact of future projects in Africa. The recent successful investment will be examined to identify innovative approaches and opportunities to mobilise private and public capital towards the green transition in Africa.

The Green Talks demonstrate that sustainable business models are competitive, as well as create jobs and generate wealth while at the same time contributing to sustainable and inclusive development, both in Africa and in the European Union.

The current global challenges, such as the devastating effects of climate change, with particular impact on Africa, call for a coordinated global response that mobilises cooperation between the different relevant players, at all levels.

The Forum and the Green Talks are unlocking a month of dialogue and debate between the two continents, paving the way to the preparation of the next summit between the European Union and the African Union.

The first Green Talk will be held in Dakar, Senegal, at 3 pm on 24 March, with the participation of the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal, Francisco André, the Secretary of State to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Senegal, Moïse Sarr, former footballer Luís Figo, and the artist Vhils.