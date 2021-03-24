Left Menu

New fischer FIS V Plus Universal Mortar

Fischer India today launched the market's first universal injection mortar with an evaluated service life (ETA) of 100 years in concrete with the FIS V Plus for the Indian market.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:58 IST
fischer India launched FIS V Plus. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fischer India today launched the market's first universal injection mortar with an evaluated service life (ETA) of 100 years in concrete with the FIS V Plus for the Indian market. Speaking on the occasion of the digital launch, Managing Director of fischer India Mayank Kalra said, "The new FIS V Plus is better, stronger and safer than its previous avatar. It is the only injection mortar to offer a 100 years' service life and offers 10-15 per cent higher bond strength. It is ideally suited for the Indian market."

Be it steel structures, consoles, facades, rescue ladders or cable runs - the FIS V Plus allows planners and tradespeople to design and carry out multiple fixings tasks with just one product. The universal mortar can be used for fixings in concrete and all conventional types of masonry. The FIS V Plus is also suitable for post-installed rebar connections, water-filled drill holes and seismic applications in performance categories C1 and C2 or A and B according to the ICC-ESR. The injection mortar is also the safe choice in the event of fire (fire resistance class R120). In comparison to alternative solutions, the FIS V Plus additionally guarantees safety when working with low edge and axial spacing.

It is simple and easy to use: The FIS V Plus is injected into the cleaned drill hole into which the system component is inserted to fasten the attachment part - such as the FIS A and RG M anchor rods in solid building materials, available in many different diameter versions (M6 to M30 in concrete and M6 to M16 in masonry). Its variable anchoring depths allow it to be adapted to the application and load requirement in concrete. There are also internally threaded anchors for applications in concrete (RG M I) and masonry (FIS E) as well as many other system components. fischer dispensers allow quick and easy processing of the two-component injection mortar on a vinyl ester resin basis. Upon activating the dispenser, the two separately stored resin and hardener components are mixed together and activated in the static mixer.

Opened cartridges can be reused. The anchor sleeve FIS HK can additionally be used in perforated construction materials. This ensures that the mortar is evenly distributed exactly where it is needed when inserting the anchor rod, guaranteeing low mortar use with an optimum fit in the chambers of the masonry stone. A large selection of suitable system components provides a broad range of possible applications. In addition to anchor rods, internal threaded anchors and injection anchor sleeves for fixings in indoor and outdoor concrete, aircrete and masonry, this also includes a wide range of accessories for numerous specialist applications.

