Railway double-tracking project important for Navy too: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Railway-news.com

The South Central Railway's double-tracking project in Goa is also important from the ''defence strategic'' point of view as it can help meet the Navy's logistical needs, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Wednesday.

The ongoing project is being opposed by environmental activists for fear that it will harm the region's ecology.

BJP MLA Alina Saldanha raised the issue, asking about the impact of the project on the wildlife.

Opposition members rushed to the Well demanding discussion on it for half an hour, but Speaker Rajesh Patnekar rejected the demand.

In a written reply to Saldanha's question, the chief minister said the project was also important from the ''defense strategic point of view'' to meet the logistical requirements of the Naval Command (which has a base in Goa) in an emergency.

The double-tracking of the railway route is being carried out from Castle Rock in Karnataka to Margao in Goa.

Sawant also said the Environment Impact Assessment report prepared by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has suggested measures to minimize its ecological impact.

''To reduce accidental killing of wildlife several mitigation measures such as the use of signage for workers/ staff, using experienced train drivers, sensitization of train drivers, regulation of garbage disposal, joint patrolling, etc.

are proposed,'' the reply said.

Eight underpasses have been proposed to facilitate the crossing by animals, it added.

''On the recommendations of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Railway Authorities have been instructed to explore the option of putting gates on tunnels opened through some mechanical/ electronically controlled switches before train arrivals for minimizing trapping of wild animals in tunnels,'' it added.

The double-tracking is expected to increase the number of passengers using the route from 6,000-7,000 per day at present to 54,000-65,000, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

