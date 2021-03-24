Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar edges back from four-month high as UK, EU PMIs calm nerves

The dollar edged down from four-month highs on Wednesday as better-than-expected purchasing manager surveys from Britain and Europe offset concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes and rising tensions between the West and China, which sapped risk appetite overnight.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:06 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges back from four-month high as UK, EU PMIs calm nerves
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

The dollar edged down from four-month highs on Wednesday as better-than-expected purchasing manager surveys from Britain and Europe offset concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes, and rising tensions between the West and China, which sapped risk appetite overnight. Eurozone business activity unexpectedly grew this month, a preliminary survey showed, but with much of Europe suffering the third wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdown measures, that may not last through April.

Factories ramped up output at the fastest monthly pace in over 23 years, countering a continuing slowdown in the dominant services industry, which is more vulnerable to lockdowns and the region's slow vaccine rollout. IHS Markit's flash composite PMI, seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed above the 50 marks separating growth from contraction to 52.5 in March compared with February's 48.8, its highest since late 2018.

The PMI saw the dollar index pull back from a four-month high of 92.608 hits in early London trade, trading at the 92.454 marks around midday. "(COVID-19 third wave concern) was the real driving force ... but ultimately we've seen that negativity pushed back by the context of the flash PMI's we've seen this morning across the eurozone and the UK, which have been much more constructive," said Jeremy Stretch, head of CIBC FX strategy.

"Markets are looking for forward-looking indicators and this is reflective of a presumption that Q2 will be materially better than Q1 and that plays back into the reflation narrative, which was being questioned by the market in the overnight session," Stretch added that he doesn't expect the dollar to strengthen materially from here and that he expects commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars to gain.

The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peer currencies is up nearly 3% year-to-date, confounding widely held expectations among analysts for a decline. Strategists at BCA Research said they believe the U.S. dollar is experiencing a "counter-trend rally within a bear market."

"Over the near-term, the dollar benefits from two supports. First, the U.S. growth will outperform thanks to generous fiscal policy and the country's lead in vaccinations. Second, the NASDAQ and other highflying global equities have been correcting since February, creating some risk-off undertones that help the counter-cyclical greenback." "However, real interest rate differentials will ultimately determine the currency's cyclical outlook. The Fed's commitment to maintaining an accommodative policy will cap upside to US real rates at the short end of the curve. This will prevent a sharp appreciation in the dollar.

The euro hit a four-month low of $1.1812 after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home during the Easter holiday. The overnight flight to safety got an additional nudge when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that future tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments.

Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are also scheduled to testify to the Senate Banking Panel on Wednesday. Human rights sanctions on China imposed by the United States, Europe, and Britain, which prompted retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, added to market concerns overnight.

The safe-haven yen, which gained in Asian trade, weakened 0.1% by the start of trading in London. Australia's dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - weakened further on Wednesday. The Aussie slipped to as low as $0.7582, a level not seen since Feb. 5., before recovering.

The British pound weakened as far as $1.3675, also the lowest since early February. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 4.7% to $56,870, off a record high of $61,781.83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian official

The doses of AstraZeneca vaccines found at a plant in Italy over the weekend were bound for Belgium, an Italian official said on Wednesday.On Saturday the EU Commission had asked Italys prime minister to inspect some batches of vaccines at ...

Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya

One of the leaders of a group of civilian rivals to Myanmars military junta promised on Wednesday to deliver justice for the countrys Rohingya minority, saying they had also suffered at the hands of the military. We will not rest until we b...

Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit Lap distance 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km 57 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Hamilton, one minute 27.264 seconds.2020 ...

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemens internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021