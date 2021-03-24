Left Menu

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:29 IST
Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by the UK India Business Council, Kant further said India did suffer a massive impact due to COVID-19 across the economy and society.

''Fiscal, financial and long-term structural reforms were adopted which promoted a rapid V-shaped recovery.

''Industrial activities are expected to gather further momentum on account of increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate COVID-19 vaccination drive and resolute push to long-pending reforms,'' he said.

Kant added that India is the only country that has adopted structural reforms to expand supply in the medium to long term. India remained a preferred investment destination even while the pandemic was raging.

''Net FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow in India posted an all-time monthly high of USD 9.8 billion in November 2020,'' he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO said that in COVID-19 pandemic times, the role industry across sector has played is pivotal in providing innovative and engaging solutions leading to a collective and inclusive ecosystem.

Kant said it is heartening to see the foreign businesses and institutions also actively and willingly contributing towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) acceleration in India.

He added that India currently looks at aggressively expanding its renewable energy programme. The country has made a global pledge as part of the nationally determined contributions to have 40 per cent of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources.

Kant said energy is a priority area for the UK industry in India.

''We are sure that our structural and regulatory reforms would ensure a congenial business environment for global investors,'' he said.

Also, participating at the event, UNDP India Resident Representative Shoko Noda said UNDP has been actively supporting India to work towards the SDGs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian official

The doses of AstraZeneca vaccines found at a plant in Italy over the weekend were bound for Belgium, an Italian official said on Wednesday.On Saturday the EU Commission had asked Italys prime minister to inspect some batches of vaccines at ...

Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya

One of the leaders of a group of civilian rivals to Myanmars military junta promised on Wednesday to deliver justice for the countrys Rohingya minority, saying they had also suffered at the hands of the military. We will not rest until we b...

Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sundays season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit Lap distance 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km 57 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Hamilton, one minute 27.264 seconds.2020 ...

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port -sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemens internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021