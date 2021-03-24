Left Menu

Container ship stranded in Suez Canal still stuck, says marine agent GAC

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:32 IST
The container ship stranded in the Suez Canal is still grounded and canal authorities are working to refloat it, an official at marine agent GAC said on Wednesday.

Ahmed Mekawy, an assistant manager at GAC's Egypt office, said the Dubai-based agent had earlier received inaccurate information that the Ever Given had been partially refloated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

