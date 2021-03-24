Left Menu

NBFCs want govt to refund interest on deposits

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:43 IST
NBFCs want govt to refund interest on deposits

Non-banking finance companies are not worried about ''the minimal impact on their loan portfolios'' following the apex court order asking lenders not to levy any penal costs on any loans that were not serviced during the moratorium, but they want the government to compensate them for their cost of fund.

At the apex NBFC body FIDC (Finance Industry Development Council) meeting on Wednesday -- a day after the apex court ruling that asked the government and Reserve Bank to compensate all borrowers as against RBI order that covered only standard loans under Rs 2 crore, the industry players said, typically NBFC loans are small ticket credit and therefore they do not see any major impact on their books.

Moreover, all the lenders have had voluntarily made full provisions.

However, they said they would like the government to compensate them for their cost by way of paying interest to their depositors.

''We would like the government to help us some way by compensating us for the cost we have incurred. But it's too early to take a call as we are yet to assess the actual impact on us, collectively and individually,'' Ramesh Iyer, FIDC chairman and head of Mahindra Finance, said.

Iyer said the penal interest would add up only trite as NBFCs are typically small ticket loan suppliers.

TT Srinivasaraghavan of Sundaram Finance also said the system-wide impact is very minimal only but they are yet to assess it fully well.

After the SC ruling that also did not extend the moratorium period beyond August 31, 2020, rating agencies Crisil and Icra said, the system-wide interest on interest would be around Rs 14,500 crore, equally split between banks and NBFCs, and that the government which has already made a payout of Rs 6,500 crore, would have to shell out an additional Rs 7,500 crore if it chooses to give the interest waiver as ex-gratia as in the case of small loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP will move SC if GNCTD bill passed by parliament

The AAP will move the Supreme Court if the GNCTD bill is passed by Parliament, the partys Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta said.The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, see...

Business briefs

Technology driven company Vakrangee, which provides financial services as last time retail outlets to the unserved and rural segment on Wednesday said it has tied-up with TransUnion CIBIL TUCIBIL to provide credit score to its customers.The...

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....

UP: Three get death sentence for gang-rape, murder of girl in 2018

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Wednesday sentenced three men to death in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor in January 2018, the state government said in a statement here.Additional District Judge POCSO-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021