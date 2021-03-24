Left Menu

Business briefs

ATMs set up, owned, and operated by non-banks are called white-label ATMs WLAs.RBI has extended the validity of authorisation issued to Vakrangee Limited to set up, own and operate the White Label ATMs WLA in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:03 IST
Business briefs

Technology driven company Vakrangee, which provides financial services as last time retail outlets to the unserved and rural segment on Wednesday said it has tied-up with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL) to provide credit score to its customers.

The company said it will provide easy access to CIBIL score and report through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra networks to the customers.

''Vakrangee will collaborate with TUCIBIL to cater to customers in the unserved and underserved areas. Citizens in rural communities may lack awareness about the importance of CIBIL Score and towards availing credit opportunities easily and at better terms and conditions,'' the company said. ********************************** Vakrangee to set-up white-label ATMS till March next yr *Vakrangee Ltd on Wednesday said RBI has extended its authorisation to set-up, own and operate while label ATMs (WLA) in the country till March next year. ATMs set up, owned, and operated by non-banks are called white-label ATMs (WLAs).

RBI has extended the validity of authorisation issued to Vakrangee Limited to set up, own and operate the White Label ATMs (WLA) in India. The validity has been extended till March 31, 2022, it said in a release.

It said RBI had assigned a target of minimum 1,000 ATMs to be deployed by the company for every calendar year starting 2020 for an initial period of three years. ********************************** Yes Bank partners with SHEROES to run Yes Essence Plus accelerator prg *Yes Bank has partnered with women-only social network SHEROES to run an accelerator programme Yes Essence Plus to support women led start-ups.

Over a 10-week period, the cohort startups will receive customised training through virtual workshops conducted by industry experts. The curriculum will focus on building skills such as financial management, legal, fund raising, marketing, and effective leadership, Yes Bank said in a release.

The start-ups then will present their ideas to venture capital partners, Bharat Innovation Fund, CIIE A and 3one4 Capital. Accelerators like GAIN, Strategy Garage and WSquare will support outreach as ecosystem partners.

The bank has invited applications from women-led startups across India for the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amend Acts by bringing amendments and not through Finance Bill route: Jairam Ramesh

Criticising the government for using the Finance Bill to amend several other legislations, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday stressed the government should rather bring separate amendments for making changes in laws, includi...

Delhi riots: HC vacates stay on trial in conspiracy case under UAPA

The Delhi High Court has vacated its interim order staying trial in a case relating to alleged conspiracy which led to the north-east riots in February last year after the police informed that the hard copy of the charge sheet is ready and ...

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...

GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 18 on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares have surged nearly 900 so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021