AP CM to inaugurate Kurnool airport on March 25

PTI | Vja | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:13 IST
AP CM to inaugurate Kurnool airport on March 25

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu on March 25 and formally launch commercial flight operations.

This will be the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic).

The airport has been categorized as '3C' and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400.

Developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft, sources said.

Indigo will operate commercial flights connecting Kurnool to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from March 28, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted aerodrome license to Kurnool on January 15 this year.

