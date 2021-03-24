Left Menu

Former RBI deputy guv Khan not seeking re-appointment on Bandhan Bank board

His first term would come to end at the close of business hours on March 26, 2021, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:22 IST
Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said former RBI deputy governor Harun Rashid Khan is not seeking re-appointment as independent director on its board after completion of his term later this week.

Khan was brought on-board Bandhan Bank from March 26, 2018 for a period of three years. His first term would come to end at the close of business hours on March 26, 2021, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing. Khan, in a letter dated March 24, 2021, has informed the bank that due to his other pre-occupations and priorities, it would not be possible for him to continue as an independent director beyond the current term, the private sector lender said.

The former RBI deputy governor in his letter addressed to Bandhan Bank Chairman Anup Kumar Sinha said: ''Due to my other pre-occupations and priorities, it would not be possible for me to continue as an independent director beyond the current term. Therefore, I would request you not to consider my re-appointment.'' Bandhan Bank stock closed at Rs 357.35 apiece on BSE, down 1.95 per cent from the previous close.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

