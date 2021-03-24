Left Menu

World Bank President updates Swedish Minister on IDA20 replenishment process

The President and Minister also discussed the World Bank Group’s climate change investments, and the Bank Group’s focus on helping countries successfully transition to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy sources.

World Bank President updates Swedish Minister on IDA20 replenishment process
President Malpass thanked Minister Fridh for Sweden’s continued support of IDA and updated the Minister on the IDA20 replenishment process. Image Credit: Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection

Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Per Olsson Fridh, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Sweden's Alternate Governor of the World Bank Group.

President Malpass thanked Minister Fridh for Sweden's continued support of IDA and updated the Minister on the IDA20 replenishment process. The President expressed that IDA20 will aim to lift the ambition of several development priorities, including climate, human capital, crisis preparedness, and governance, in order to work toward a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery process for the world's poorest.

The President and Minister also discussed the World Bank Group's climate change investments, and the Bank Group's focus on helping countries successfully transition to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy sources. President Malpass also highlighted the Bank Group's work on vaccine rollouts, noting the publication of vaccine readiness assessments in over 100 countries, and recently approved vaccine financing for the Philippines, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

